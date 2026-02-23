Assam: NH-27 Bridge Under Construction Collapses In Dima Hasao

A bridge under construction along National Highway 27 in Assam’s Dima Hasao district collapsed on Sunday night, raising fresh concerns over construction safety and quality monitoring in the hill region. One person with minor injuries. The incident took place at Dolaichunga, between Jatinga and Harangajao, under Harangajao Police Station.

The collapsed structure was part of the ongoing upgradation work on the Nrimbanglo Harangajao section of NH-27, a strategically important stretch aimed at improving connectivity in the hilly terrain of Assam, Dima Hasao. The corridor forms a key segment of the broader Silchar–Saurashtra East-West infrastructure project designed to strengthen transport links between Assam’s Barak Valley, hill districts, and the rest of the country.

According to sources, the bridge gave way while construction activities were still in progress. At the time of the collapse, work was underway at the site. Officials confirmed that no fatalities have been reported, though one individual sustained minor injuries and was provided medical attention.

The project for the stretch is being executed by DRA, the agency awarded the contract for the highway expansion works. Authorities have yet to specify the exact reason behind the collapse. A detailed technical assessment is expected to determine whether structural lapses, material failure, or other factors contributed to the incident.

The Nrimbanglo–Harangajao route holds immense logistical significance for Dima Hasao, a district that has historically faced severe connectivity bottlenecks due to its mountainous geography, landslides, and fragile terrain. The highway upgrade is part of larger efforts to modernise infrastructure in Assam’s hill areas and ensure smoother transportation of goods and passengers.