Assam: NH-37 Blockade Over Missing Woman Forces Police Into Action

A search operation is underway in the Demow River in Assam's Sivasagar district by the police and SDRF to locate the missing woman Beena Konwar. The operation is being conducted based on the confession of her husband, Basanta alias Moon Dihingia, who has been apprehended for allegedly killing his wife by choking her to death with a cloth and then disposing of the body in the river.

It is noteworthy that Beena Konwar Dihingia, a resident of Kuwar Dihingia village in Demow and a mother of two, has been missing since March 14.

Earlier, tension gripped Demow in Assam's Sivasagar district on Wednesday as hundreds of women protesters blocked National Highway 37 at Demow Chariali for nearly five hours, demanding urgent action from authorities regarding the disappearance of Beena Konwar.

The agitation, led by women from six villages, was triggered by the failure of the police to trace the missing woman, who had been unaccounted for the past six days.

Beena Konwar, wife of Basanta alias Moon Dihingia from Konwar Dihingia village, went missing seven days ago, sparking widespread public outrage. The protesters initially gheraoed the Demow police station before shifting their demonstration to the national highway, bringing traffic to a standstill on the crucial Upper and Lower Assam route from noon until 5 PM.

Following discussions with the administration, the demonstrators agreed to temporarily lift the blockade but set a strict deadline of 9 PM for authorities to find Beena Konwar, whether alive or dead. They warned that if their demand was not met within the stipulated time, they would resume their agitation.

As the deadline approached, the atmosphere in Demow remained tense, with fears of another blockade looming.

Meanwhile, the administration now faces mounting pressure to locate the missing woman and address the concerns of the agitated locals.

