Meghalaya Woman Brutally Attacked Near Airport, Suspect Held

The Ri Bhoi Police in Meghalaya have arrested an individual in connection with a brutal assault on a 27-year-old female airport employee near Umroi Airport on Tuesday morning.

Advertisment

The victim, identified as Ellana Lyngdoh Mawphalang, was seriously injured after being attacked with a broken beer bottle and a stone while walking to work.

The assault took place around 8:10 am on March 19 along the airport approach road. The police were alerted at 8:30 am, and a case was registered. Police recovered the weapons used in the attack from the crime scene.

Mawphalang was initially rushed to the Community Health Centre in Bhoirymbong but was later shifted to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong due to the severity of her injuries.

While the identity of the attacker has not been disclosed, officials confirmed that the suspect has been taken into custody. Investigations are ongoing.

Mawphalang, a resident of Nongrah in Ri Bhoi District, hails from Madanryting in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM Blames Industries on Assam Side for Byrnihat’s Pollution