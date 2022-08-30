Assam: Night Bus Turns Turtle In Sivasagar, Several Injured

At least 10 people were left wounded in a major road mishap in Assam’s Sivasagar on Tuesday.
According to reports, the incident took place near the Gamon bridge over the Dikhow river in the Sivasagar district of Assam.
A night bus reportedly overturned on the side of the road leading to several passengers sustaining injuries.
The bus that was involved in the accident had registration numbers AS 01 MC 0917.
An onlooker said that the bus was coming from Guwahati in Assam and was headed towards Tinsukia.
He said, “I came here after I heard about the incident. The bus was coming from Guwahati and was headed for Tinsukia when the incident took place today morning. The injured have been taken to a hospital.”
Meanwhile, a police official who was at the spot said, “The bus was coming from Guwahati as per information received by us. We were informed about the incident by a local after which we rushed here.”
“Around eight to 10 people have been injured in the incident. Most of the injuries are minor and it is not a cause of major concern. They are currently undergoing treatment,” he added.
Quizzed on the driver and the co-pilot of the bus, the police official said, “When we arrived there was no one here. Most probably, they are on the run having caused the accident.”
It may be noted that several onlookers and passengers claimed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol which may have led to the accident.