Assam: Night Bus Turns Turtle In Sivasagar, Several Injured

At least 10 people were left wounded in a major road mishap in Assam’s Sivasagar on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident took place near the Gamon bridge over the Dikhow river in the Sivasagar district of Assam.

A night bus reportedly overturned on the side of the road leading to several passengers sustaining injuries.

The bus that was involved in the accident had registration numbers AS 01 MC 0917.

An onlooker said that the bus was coming from Guwahati in Assam and was headed towards Tinsukia.

He said, “I came here after I heard about the incident. The bus was coming from Guwahati and was headed for Tinsukia when the incident took place today morning. The injured have been taken to a hospital.”