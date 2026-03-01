Assam: Nilambazar Police Seize Narcotics Worth Rs 1 Crore

In acrackdown on drug trafficking, Nilambazar Police in Sribhumi district seized suspected narcotics worth nearly Rs 1 crore during a targeted operation based on specific intelligence inputs.

According to officials, the police carried out a raid in the Brahmanshasan area following a tip-off about illegal drug movement in the locality. During the operation, officers recovered 20,000 Yaba tablets packed in 10 separate packets.

One person, identified as Jabir Uddin, a resident of Kandigram in Nilambazar, was arrested in connection with the seizure. Police suspect that he was involved in drug trafficking activities in the area.

Officials said the seized Yaba tablets have an estimated market value of around Rs 1 crore. The accused is currently being interrogated to gather more details about the source of the drugs and where the consignment was intended to be delivered.

Police have launched a further investigation into the matter and are trying to determine whether more individuals are linked to the case.