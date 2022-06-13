Assam: Nine Injured In Cruiser-Dumper Collision

As many as nine persons were grievously injured after their vehicle collided head-on with a dumper truck in Assam’s Cachar district on Monday morning.

According to sources, the victims were travelling in a cruiser vehicle when it collided with the truck near Dholai Village in Narsingpur Tehsil area.

Following the incident, locals in the vicinity acted swiftly and rushed them to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Recently, a minor boy and two others were killed in a hit-and-run accident that took place in Assam’s Bongaigaon.

Sources said that the trio, who was on a motorcycle, was hit by a speeding vehicle near Khagarpur area in Abhaypuri.

The vehicle then sped away soon after, sources said.

While two of them died on the spot, the other was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.