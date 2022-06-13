Sidhu Moose Wala Murder Case: Another Suspect, Accomplice Arrested

Pune Rural Police have apprehended another man and his aide involved in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

The duo, identified as Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryawanshi, were named as suspects in the sensational murder case.

Addressing a press conference, Kulwant K Sarangal, Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Law and Order said that further probe will be done including their links with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and in the murder of Moose Wala.

On Sunday midnight, they were produced before a court in Pune and were remanded in police custody till June 20.

"Santosh Jadhav and Navnath Suryawanshi were arrested from Gujarat last night. We have their remand till June 20. Further probe to be done including their links with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang and in the murder Moose Wala,” he said.

He further informed that Jadhav was earlier wanted by the Pune Rural police for his involvement in the brutal murder of criminal Onkar Bankhule in August 2021.

Earlier, Sourav Mahakal an accomplice of Santosh Jadhav and a suspect in Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case was also arrested on June 8.

Meanwhile, Delhi police said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in its custody, was the mastermind behind singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, and that a close associate of the main shooter involved in the brutal killing in Punjab's Mansa last month had been arrested.

Additionally, Punjab Police also arrested Sandeep alias Kekra on June 6, who allegedly provided real-time information to the eight sharp-shooters on the singer's movement.

Sandeep allegedly provided clues that pointed to the involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and nephew Sachin, police said.

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.