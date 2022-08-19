Assam Police Rescue 20 Cattle Heads in Sonapur

Continuing its drive against cattle smuggling, Assam Police seized a cattle-laden traveler vehicle in Assam’s Sonapur in the early hours of Friday.

As many as 20 cattle heads were rescued from the vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS 12 AC 3609’.

According to sources, the traveler vehicle was en route Meghalaya when it was intercepted at Khetri.

The driver of the vehicle and another occupant was arrested in connection to the seizure.

Notably, a Swift vehicle, which was accompanying the cattle-laden car, was also intercepted and seized, however, the occupants somehow managed to escape taking opportunity of the darkness.

Earlier on August 16, around 19 cattle heads were rescued by Guwahati police in two separate incidents on the outskirts of the city.