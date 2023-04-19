Assam: Normal Life Disrupted After Storm Hits Silapathar, 1 Killed

One person lost his life after a huge tree fell on him during a massive storm that hit Silapathar in Dhemaji district of Assam on Wednesday evening.

The deceased person has been identified as Ajit Baidya (35).

Heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds that hit the region led to a huge loss of property. Several houses were destroyed with roofs being blown off. Huge trees and electric posts were uprooted across the area and fell on houses or on the streets.

Post the storm, electricity supply in the area has been completely snapped.

The areas that have been affected the most due to the storm in Silapathar are Bhairabpur, Silagaon, Manikpur, Kodomtola, Maharanipur, Shivanagar and Koroibari.

On the other hand, vehicular movement has also been disrupted at National Highway 15 after a huge tree fell on the road.

Earlier today, an elderly woman died on the spot after a storm uprooted a massive tree and fell on her in Dibrugarh. The incident was reported at Tamulbari Tea Garden in Lahowal area of the district where a storm uprooted a huge tree killing the 60-year-old woman.

A massive storm was reported in parts of Assam causing damage to residential houses, killing livestock among others.

One of the locals said that at around 4.30 am a huge tree fell on the deceased's house. The locals unitedly removed the huge tree and admitted to her hospital for treatment, however, she was declared dead by the doctors.