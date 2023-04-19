Elderly Woman Killed After Storm Uproots Huge Tree in Assam’s Lahowal

An elderly woman died on spot after a storm uprooted a massive tree and fell on her in Assam’s Dibrugarh district during the early hours of Wednesday.

The incident was reported at Tamulbari Tea Garden in Lahowal area of the district where a storm uprooted a huge tree killing a 60-year-old woman.

A massive storm was reported in parts of Assam causing damage to residential house, killing livestock among others.

During that period, a huge tree fell on her residential house that killed her on the spot. It also destroyed her house completely.

One of the locals said that at around 4.30 am a huge tree fell on the deceased's house. The locals unitedly removed the huge tree and admitted to her hospital for treatment, however, she was declared dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, the Ghoramara Police arrives at the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

On the other hand, during the same time, extensive damage to residential houses was reported in Chabua.

Electricity connections were disrupted due to uprooted electricity poles.