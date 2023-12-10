Dacoit Injured During Police Firing in Assam’s Kamrup

Earlier, a suspected Burmese supari (areca nuts) smuggler was shot at while attempting to escape police custody in the midnight hours on Sunday. The incident was reported at Gumrah village in Cachar district of Assam.

The suspected smuggler was identified as Jabir Hussain. The bullet-ridden smuggler is currently undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College (SMCH).

According to reports, the said smuggler was detained by the Cachar police last night for his alleged involvement in Burmese supari (areca nuts) smuggling in the area.

