Dacoit Injured During Police Firing in Assam’s Kamrup

Just hours after a police firing incident on a suspected smuggler was reported in Cachar district of Assam, yet another similar incident occurred in Kamrup district on Sunday.
According to reports, a dacoit sustained grievous injuries after the police opened fire on him at Puthimari in Kamrup.
The dacoit has been identified as Dilip Biswas, sources said.
Reportedly, the incident occurred while a police team along with Dilip and one of his aides were on their way to launch an investigation at Tihu in the Nalbari district.
The aide of Biswas has been identified as Babu Ali. They were taken to Tihu to search for a hidden consignment.
Biswas was reportedly fired at by the police when he tried to snatch the pistol from the police and escape from their custody during the search operations, reports said. He sustained bullet injuries on both his legs.
He is currently undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), reports added.
Earlier, a suspected Burmese supari (areca nuts) smuggler was shot at while attempting to escape police custody in the midnight hours on Sunday. The incident was reported at Gumrah village in Cachar district of Assam.
The suspected smuggler was identified as Jabir Hussain. The bullet-ridden smuggler is currently undergoing treatment at Silchar Medical College (SMCH).
According to reports, the said smuggler was detained by the Cachar police last night for his alleged involvement in Burmese supari (areca nuts) smuggling in the area.