Assam: Notorious Drug Peddler Injured During Police Firing in Lumding

In yet another incident, a drugs peddler was reportedly greviously injured after the police opened fire on him in Assam's Hojai district on Thursday.
According to preliminary information, a notorious drugs peddler identified as Abul Ali sustained injuries in the firing incident at Lumding in Hojai.
Reportedly, a clash erupted between Abul Ali's family and the Lumding Police this evening. A police official was allegedly attacked by Abul's family members when the police team had reached the residence of the accused.
The injured police officer has been identified as Pranab Pathak, sources said.
As per reports, the police in retaliation to the attack on them had resorted to firing upon the accused. During the firing, Abul reportedly sustained injuries in his left leg.
The arrested accused has been admitted at the Lumding Civil Hospital for treatment, reports said.