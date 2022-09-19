National

Delhi: Assam CM Sarma Talks CAA, NRC With Solicitor General Tushar Mehta

The meeting this morning lasted over half-an-hour during which discussions were held on deciding the base year for NRC.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta in Delhi today
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday arrived in Delhi for an important meeting with the Solicitor General (SG) of India.

CM Sarma was in Delhi today where he met with SG Tushar Mehta to discuss some important including the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to reports, the meeting this morning lasted over half-an-hour during which discussions were held on deciding the base year for NRC.

Moreover, the pair also discussed the pleas filed in connection to the CAA in the Supreme Court of India.

Meanwhile, reports further stated that CM Sarma and SG Mehta also discussed several other issues related to laws during their meeting.

