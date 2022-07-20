Assam NRC Data To Be Released After Aadhar-Like Regime Is Set Up: Centre

https://twitter.com/nityanandraibjpThe Centre said on Tuesday that data on Assam’s National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be released only after a data security system like Aadhaar is established.
This has been mandated by the Supreme Court, the government said. The data will be released to the Centre, state and the Registrar General of India (RGI), they added.
The RGI is yet to officially notify on the data of the Assam NRC lists that were published in 2019.
Monitoring the NRC process in Assam, the Supreme Court on August 13, 2019 had directed that an appropriate regime be enacted similar to the security regime provided for Aadhaar data.
Responding to questions from Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque in the Lok Sabha, minister of state for home affairs, Nityanand Rai highlighted the apex court’s order.
He said, “On the directions of the Supreme Court, the supplementary list of inclusions and exclusions have been published on 31st August, 2019.”
The SC has directed the state NRC coordinator “to enact an appropriate security regime on lines similar to the security regime provided for Aadhaar data and only thereafter the list shall be made available to the State Government, Central Government and Registrar General of India,” he added.
According to reports, the NRC directorate stated that a proposal for the creation of a regime similar to Aadhaar to the RGI had been submitted by the authorities.
The project will reportedly cost around Rs 18 crores and will be completed in around seven months.
It may be noted that according to the final NRC list in Assam which was published on August 2019, more than 31 million eligible people were included in it.
However, over 1.9 million had been left out leading to a major controversy.
Those excluded, who can move the Foreigners’ Tribunal to challenge the decision, are yet to be issued rejection slips. The RGI has also not notified the NRC as final.