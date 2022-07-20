Assam CM Instructs Keshab Mahanta to Monitor Zubeen’s Treatment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday instructed Dibrugarh DC to assure that singer Zubeen Garg should get all kind of advanced treatment. The singer was admitted to the hospital today after he fell in the bathroom yesterday night.

The chief minister also instructed that all arrangement should be done for his treatment and if needed, he should be shifted to Guwahati or should be shifted to a hospital outside state for advanced treatment through air ambulance.

The chief minister also instructed state health minister Keshab Mahanta to monitor the entire process of treatment of Zubeen Garg.

It may be mentioned that the singer was admitted to the hospital after received a head injury. He was in Manohari Resort in Dibrugarh. A CT scan has been conducted by doctors to ascertain his condition, while his vital parameters are stable.