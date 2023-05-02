Assam: NRL Plans To Set Up Retail Outlets In Myanmar

Phukan added that the area close to Moreah on the Indian side is the Sagaing region of Myanmar, which is under service and with the Asian highway coming up, there is great potential in the region. However, the cost of transportation from Numaligarh to Myanmar is currently high. Phukan said that the regime change had delayed their plan to enter Myanmar, but they had already exported through roads directly from Numaligarh to Moreah covering around 421 km.