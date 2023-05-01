SpiceJet Airlines Join ‘Operation Kaveri’; Flies 184 rescued Indians from Jeddah to Kochi

Domestic carrier Spicejet on Monday joined in efforts to bring back stuck Indians from Sudan under ‘Operation Kaveri’ by the Central Government.
The airline operated its first flight to shift 184 stranded Indians from Jeddah to Kochi on Sunday. The airlines have mentioned that they are in touch with the government to run more such flights.
Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Spicejet said, “We are humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the evacuation of stranded Indians from Sudan under the ‘Operation Kaveri.’ The airline remains committed to supporting the Government in its mission to safeguard our citizens and enable their safe return to their homes and families."
SpiceJet in its official twitter handle informed about the well being of the various rescued passengers and wrote, “Safely bringing our citizens home. #OperationKaveri #flyspicejet #spicejet #sudan #airplane #flights #aviation #addspicetoyourtravel.”
‘Operation Kaveri’ is a rescue operation launched by the Indian Government to save thousands of citizens who are stuck under unbearable conditions in Sudan. This operation will be focused on evacuating the citizens from the crisis-affected areas of the country.