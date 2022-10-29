Mizoram Proposes Postponement of Border Talks with Assam

The Mizoram government has proposed the postponement of the border talks with Assam government which was slated to be held on November 4.

The Mizoram government has sent a written request to defer the upcoming border talks in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the northeastern state, a senior official in the state Home department said on Friday.

According to reports, Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Aizawl on November 3 on a two-day visit. She will attend the convocation of Mizoram University (MZU) and will inaugurate the Indian Institute of Mass Communication North Eastern Regional campus in Aizawl on November 3.

The president will also address the state assembly on November 4.

Home department additional secretary Lalhriatpuia said they proposed the talks be deferred to November 9-11 based on the instruction of chief minister Zoramthanga.

“We have proposed the border talks to be held from November 9 to 11 due to the upcoming visit of the President. We are waiting for a response from the Assam government, which will fix the new date,” he said.

The additional secretary said that the Mizoram delegation will be headed by Home minister Lalchamliana, who is likely to be accompanied by Land Revenue and Settlement minister Lalruatkima or Forest minister T.J. Lalnuntluanga.

The delegation would also include Home commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia and other top officials of the department, he said.

The border dispute between the two neighbouring states is a long pending and vexed issue, which stemmed from two colonial demarcations of 1875 and 1933.