Assam: CID to Probe Junmoni Rabha’s Death Case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police has been handed over Sub-Inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha's death case. This was informed by Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Tuesday.
According to DGP Singh, a case was registered against Junmoni Rabha at the North Lakhimpur Police Station on May 15, a day before her death where she was named as an accused. Both the cases including the FIR lodged against Rabha and her tragic death will now be investigated by the CID, informed GP Singh.
Taking to Twitter, GP Singh wrote, “Ref death of SI Junmoni Rabha on May 16th 2023 - FIR Nu 0183/2023 was registered on May 15th 2023 at North Lakhimpur PS u/s 120-B, 395,397,342,387 in which name of SI Junmoni Rabha was mentioned as an accused. @lakhimpurpolice and @nagaonpolice took lawful action pursuant to registration of Crime. In the meantime, in the wee hours of May 16th 2023, information was received about death of SI Junmoni Rabha in a road accident. In wake of request of a fair probe from various sections of society into FIR Nu 0183/2023 and death of SI Junmoni Rabha, it has been decided to transfer investigation to CID Assam."
Junmoni Rabha who was embroiled in various controversies died in a road accident at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday night. The vehicle in which Rabha was travelling in, reportedly collided with an oncoming container truck bearing registration number ‘UP 78UT 4518’ near Sarubhagia village on National Highway 37. Sources said that the vehicle was completely crushed in the accident as the impact was huge.
Rabha was a SI at Morakolong police station in Nagaon who made headlines last year for various controversies she was embroiled in – including corruption, criminal conspiracy, and cheating, for which was also arrested. She was later granted bail by a session’s court.