Assam: CID to Probe Junmoni Rabha’s Death Case

Junmoni Rabha who was embroiled in various controversies died in a road accident at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday night. The vehicle in which Rabha was travelling in, reportedly collided with an oncoming container truck bearing registration number ‘UP 78UT 4518’ near Sarubhagia village on National Highway 37. Sources said that the vehicle was completely crushed in the accident as the impact was huge.

Rabha was a SI at Morakolong police station in Nagaon who made headlines last year for various controversies she was embroiled in – including corruption, criminal conspiracy, and cheating, for which was also arrested. She was later granted bail by a session’s court.