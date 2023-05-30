Assam: Numaligarh Refinery Fire Brought Under Control

The major fire that broke out at the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in Assam’s Golaghat district has been brought under control, sources said on Tuesday.
NRL faced a fire incident in the vessel VV-4 of their Hydrocracker unit, which began at approximately 7:20 pm on Monday evening.
However, prompt action from the refinery's firefighting team successfully brought the blaze under control. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident.
Moreover, the explosion was so massive that shockwaves were felt from as far away as seven kilometers from the refinery. Employees of the refinery came rushing out of the gates in hoards following the fire, sources from the site informed.
The Numaligarh Refinery had been undergoing a shutdown since the last week of March for maintenance and repairs. The plant-wise startup process began on May 15th, with the Hydrocracker unit currently in the stabilization phase, as confirmed by Madhuchanda Adhikary, Senior Manager of Corporate Communication at NRL.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and NRL officials have assured the public that they are working diligently to identify the root cause and take necessary measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The safety protocols and swift response by the refinery's personnel have been credited for preventing any harm to individuals and mitigating the potential damage.
NRL, a well-established refinery located in Numaligarh, has been a key player in India's oil and gas sector, catering to the energy needs of the region. The company has a strong focus on maintaining safety standards and has a dedicated team for emergency response and fire prevention.
Local authorities and regulatory bodies are closely monitoring the situation to ensure compliance with safety guidelines and to support NRL in their investigation. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of robust safety measures and continuous training to mitigate potential risks in the oil and gas industry.