Assam Cops to Undergo BMI Test Today

After completing the three months deadline, Assam police personnel will undergo Body Mass Index (BMI) test on Wednesday.
The top brass of the police has arranged BMI test of the personnel at every district headquarters.
In Kamrup (Metro) district, the BMI test will be conducted at 4th Assam Police Battalion (APBn) premises in Guwahati's Kahilipara.
It may be mentioned that on May 16, the Assam Police sent out strict directions to all police personnel allotting them three months time to reduce their weight. This order was passed for all police personnel including IPS and APS who are obese.
This order was passed after directives issued by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and in a bid to check the overall health and fitness levels of police personnel. All cops were granted time till August 15 to reduce their weight.
Meanwhile, Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh had stated that all police personnel falling in obese category (BMI 30+) will be granted an additional three-month time to work towards weight reduction, until the end of November, failing which they would be offered Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS). However, there will be exemptions for those who have genuine medical grounds like hypothyroidism.