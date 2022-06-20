Assam: OC, Constable Swept Away by Flood Waters in Kampur

In a tragic incident, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) and constable of Kampur Police Station in Nagaon district of Assam died after they were swept away by heavy currents of water.

The OC has been identified as Samujjal Kakoty and the constable was Rajib Bordoloi.

The incident occurred when the OC along with his team had gone for an operation to nab a criminal in connection to a case at Pasonijhor on Sunday night.

As per sources, while carrying out the operations, the constable was washed away by the strong current of the flood waters. Meanwhile, the OC drove into the water to save the life of Constable. However, the strong flow of water due to the rising water levels of the Kopili and Nixari Rivers swept him away too.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the duo have been retrieved by the State Disaster Response Forces (SDRF) after they carried out relentless search operations from Sunday night.

As many as 5,137 villages in 127 revenue circles in 33 districts of Assam have been affected by the floods, according to a report from the Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS) on Sunday.

Moreover, a total of nine people lost their lives in the extreme conditions. According to the FRIMS report, six men and three children were killed in the last 24 hours.