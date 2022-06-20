National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi to Appear Before ED Today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday for the fourth round of questioning in a money laundering case in connection to the National Herald case.

Meanwhile, his party will hold a peaceful protest across the country against the central government's "vendetta politics".

It may be mentioned that Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED from June 13 to 15 amid intense protests from party leaders and workers. Notably, the ED had asked Gandhi to appear again on June 17, but he requested the officials to exempt him from appearing on that date and urged for a new date.

Later, ED issued fresh summons to him to join the investigation on Monday, granting his request to the agency to consider deferring his questioning from June 17 to June 20 citing his mother and party interim president Sonia Gandhi's health condition.

Regarding his questioning by ED, as per official sources, the Congress leader, a Z+ category protectee of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) after the Union government withdrew the Gandhi family's Special Protection Group cover in 2019, was confronted with several documents collated by the ED as evidence recovered so far in the case to get his version.