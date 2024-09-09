Assam

Assam: OC Suspended in Jorhat for Negligence in Duty

As per sources, the action was taken in relation to a road accident that occurred on Saturday night.
The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jalukonibari Police Outpost in Jorhat district of Assam has been reportedly suspended on charges of negligence in duty.

The suspended OC has been identified as Chandra Neog, sources said.

As per sources, the action was taken in relation to a road accident that occurred on Saturday night. The suspension comes following an order from the Jorhat Superintendent of Police (SP).

The suspension highlights the seriousness with which the police department is treating the incident.

