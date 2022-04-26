Meghalaya: Umshorshor Village Declared Epicenter of African Swine Fever

The Meghalaya government has declared the village of Umshorshor in Umsning Block of Ri-Bhoi District as the ‘epicenter’ of African swine fever disease.

This has been declared after test result of pig samples received from North Eastern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory on April 13, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department in Guwahati and confirmation of African swine fever outbreak in Meghalaya.

As per the National Action Plan for control, containment and eradication of African Swine Fever prepared by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying of the Government of India, many restrictions have been made for villages under 1 kilometre radius surrounding infected premises or the epicenter of disease designated as “Infected Zone” and in all villages falling under 10 kilometres radius surrounding infected premises designated as “Surveillance Zone”.

