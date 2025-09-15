Assam Officer’s Flat Yields Diamonds, Jewellery; Lover’s House ₹10 Lakh Cash

The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) on Monday carried out simultaneous raids at multiple locations linked to Nupur Bora, Circle Officer of Goroimari revenue circle in Kamrup district, and her alleged associate, Lat Mandal Surajit Deka of Barpeta.

At Bora’s flat in Gotanagar, Maligaon, officials recovered a large quantity of gold and diamond jewellery. In addition, around ₹10 lakh in cash was seized from Deka’s residence in Dangarkuchi, Barpeta. Vigilance officials have sought the assistance of the State Bank of India (SBI) to count the seized money. Sources said Bora also holds bank lockers in Barpeta and Golaghat, which are now under scrutiny.

According to reports, Bora and Deka had returned to Guwahati only last night after a short trip to Arunachal Pradesh. The raids were launched in the early hours immediately after their return.

Bora, who joined the Assam Civil Service in 2019, had previously served in Barpeta and Karbi Anglong. During her tenure in Barpeta, she was allegedly involved in a multi-crore land scam. It is further alleged that she developed an illicit relationship with Lat Mandal Surajit Deka during that time, sidelining her husband. Under her influence, Deka reportedly forced his former wife out of their home.

After her transfer to Goroimari, fresh corruption allegations surfaced, with complaints linking her to large-scale irregularities. The current operation is part of an extensive investigation into those charges.

The CM Vigilance Cell is continuing its searches, and further details on the extent of the seized wealth are awaited.

