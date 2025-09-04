Land Scam, Syndicate Raj, Corruption: Opposition and AASU Take on Assam Govt

The Asom Sonmilito Morcha, the joint opposition bloc in Assam comprising of several parties, will stage a protest today at Sachal area in Guwahati from 11 am, voicing strong dissent against the state government.

The protest will highlight several issues including alleged extension of the citizenship deadline for illegal foreigners, transfer of indigenous and tribal land to corporate entities ("Syndicate Raj"), the alleged land scam involving the Chief Minister’s family, rampant corruption, the unchecked syndicate system, and the government’s failure to fulfill electoral promises and address public needs.

At the same time, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) also intensified its agitation with a protest at Dighalipukhuri where members of AASU observed an 11-hour hunger strike. Their demands include the ouster of illegal Bangladeshi migrants and religious fundamentalists, complete sealing of the India-Bangladesh border, and a “shoot-at-sight” policy against infiltrators.

AASU further pressed for the time-bound implementation of every clause of the historic Assam Accord. The hunger strike in Guwahati was spearheaded by the Kamrup Metropolitan District Committee of AASU.

