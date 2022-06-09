Assam

Assam: OIL Employee Dead at Tengakhat Oil Field

The deceased employee was a worker of the Kothaloni GCS at Tengkhat oil field.
Deceased employee Bikash Gogoi
In a tragic incident, an employee of the Tengakhat oil field of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Assam died at the industry premises on Thursday.

The deceased employee was a worker of the Kothaloni GCS at Tengkhat oil field. He has been identified as Bikash Gogoi.

According to reports, Gogoi was grievously injured after he fell down at the bathroom of the industry. Though he was shifted to a hospital in Dibrugarh, he was declared dead by the doctors there.

Gogoi was a resident of house no 357 of sector ‘A’ of the employees’ residential area.

