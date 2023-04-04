Assam: Oil Security Forces Raid Drug Users in Duliajan, 3 Arrested

In a bid to curb drug use and trafficking, security forces in Assam’s Duliajan conducted a raid in a residential area, resulting in the arrest of three drug users. The operation was carried out by a team of security personnel, including members of the Oil Security Force and local police officers.

The three arrested individuals were identified as Bitu Darji, Deep Chetri, and Surenjit Kalita. The security forces found a large amount of drugs in their possession, indicating that they were involved in drug trafficking. The exact quantity and type of drugs recovered have not been disclosed yet, as investigations are ongoing.

The raid was conducted as part of a broader effort by law enforcement agencies to crack down on drug use and trafficking in the region. Drug abuse has become a major issue in the area, with many people falling prey to addiction and suffering from its harmful effects. The authorities are keen to tackle the problem head-on and bring those responsible to justice.

After the arrest, the drug users were handed over to the Duliajan police for further investigation and legal action. The police have registered a case against them under relevant sections of the law, and they will be produced before a court for trial.

On Monday, locals in Assam’s Goroimari took it upon themselves to curb the menace of drugs in the area and detained three peddlers.

As per reports, the village guard unit along with help from some conscious youths of the area detained three people for peddling drugs in the area and later handed them over to authorities.

The incident came to the fore from Goroimari town in the Kamrup district of Assam. According to information received, Rabiul Haque, a resident of Laruajan village in the Goroimari subdivision was caught red-handed trying to sell drugs and was handed a thrashing by the local village guard unit.