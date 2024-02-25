Assam: Oil Smuggling Racket Busted in Golaghat District, One Held

Golaghat Police in Assam on Saturday night busted a huge den of smuggled crude oil and arrested one person while he was extracting oil from a tanker.
A police crew pursued a secret source and carried an operation in the smuggled oil base at Akhaifutia in Lurukihat of Golaghat, and captured an oil thief named Khadimul Hussain.
The police recovered an oil tanker bearing registration AS-05AC-1178 and seized and seized petrol and diesel stored in litres from his possession.
According to reports, Hussain had been stealing the crude oil, since a long time and had established a smuggled oil den at his home.
The cops raided the house of the smuggler and seized petrol and diesel stored in litres and recovered many equipments. With the arrest of Khadimul Hussain, authorities have initiated a broader investigation to dismantle the network involved in the smuggling of oil.