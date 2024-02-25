Firearms, Magazines & Explosives Cache Recovered In Assam's Diphu

A substantial arms cache including assault rifles, pistols, ammunition and explosives was recovered during a joint operation that was carried out on Saturday night in Assam's Diphu, officials said.
The seized cache included an AK-47 assault rifle, and three each of 0.32 mm pistols, magazines with live rounds of bullets, and hand-grenades, they informed.
Along with the arms recovery, three people were also detained. They were identified by the officials as Nijesh Langthasa, Manik Haflongbar and Kumud, alias Rothai Phonglo.
According to a statement, the joint operation was conducted by Diphu Police in Assam's Karbi Anglong district and troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Saturday night.
The arms cache was found hidden in the compound of Nijesh Langthasa's Nailalung residence, officials said.
Meanwhile, following the detention of the trio and their confession before the officials, another subsequent operation by Dhansiri Police in Karbi Anglong led to the recovery of a hand-made pistol.
The officials have continued their interrogation of the trio to extract more details.