"Assam on Path to Becoming One of India’s Leading States": CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state has made major strides in recent years across agriculture, industry, entrepreneurship and social welfare, expressing confidence that Assam could emerge as one of India’s leading states if the current pace of growth continues.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma highlighted improvements in key sectors of the state’s economy. He said Assam procured around 8.5 lakh metric tonnes of paddy last year, reflecting stronger support for farmers and agricultural growth. He also pointed to an unprecedented rise in tourism, which has emerged as one of the state’s fastest-growing sectors.

“If this growth momentum continues for the next ten years, Assam could become one of India’s top states,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma noted that local industries are now producing a wider variety of goods, many of which are gradually finding access to markets beyond the state and even abroad. According to him, this shift indicates a growing industrial base and improved opportunities for local entrepreneurs.

The Chief Minister said Assam’s economy recorded a growth of nearly 45 per cent between 2020 and 2025. He added that if the state manages to sustain this momentum, it could move from its current position around 16th or 17th among Indian states into the top 10 in the coming years.

Attributing much of this progress to improvements in law and order, Sarma said better security conditions have boosted investor confidence, encouraged tourism and enabled young people to start businesses. He said the changing environment has helped nurture a new generation of entrepreneurs in the state.

“Better law and order has encouraged tourism, allowed young people to start businesses and created entrepreneurial youth in Assam. This is a positive sign and reflects permanent peace, not temporary relief,” Sarma said, while stressing that continued vigilance would be necessary in the years ahead.

Assam’s economic indicators have shown steady improvement over the past few years. The state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices is projected to rise from Rs 4.10 lakh crore in 2021–22 to Rs 7.41 lakh crore by 2025–26.

During the same period, per capita income has increased by 54 per cent to Rs 1.59 lakh, while government revenue has grown by 53 per cent.

