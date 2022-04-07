Twitter Working on Edit Button

Twitter Inc said that it has been working on an edit button since last year and will test the feature with select Twitter Blue members in coming months.

Twitter in a tweet said that it did not get the idea for the button from a poll that its largest shareholder Elon Musk started asking users of the social networking platform if they wanted the feature.

Elon Musk disclosed a 9.2% stake in Twitter and started the poll on the long-awaited feature the company has been working.

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal also urged users to "vote carefully."

On April 1, Twitter said it was working on an edit button, drawing laughter and tears at the message on April Fools' Day.

Twitter Blue members get exclusive access to premium features and app customizations for a monthly subscription.

Twitter also posted an animation showing how the feature would work as it made the announcement on its site.

This came a day after Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk, who recently acquired 9.1% stake in the company making him the biggest shareholder of the company, started a poll asking users if they want an edit button. The results showed that 73.6% out of about 4.4 million respondents said they supported the feature.

'No, we didn’t get the idea from a poll,' the company also clarified in the post.

Also Read: Sri Lanka Crisis: President Appoints Advisory Team