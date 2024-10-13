Assam: One Dead, 7 Injured in Two Separate Road Accidents

A horrific road accident occurred at Nilbagan in Assam's Dibrugarh district when a speeding motorcycle collided with a group of pedestrians on Sunday.
The incident tragically resulted in the death of one individual, identified as Farhad Alam, while two others sustained serious injuries.
The injured identified as Mujahidul Islam and Mukshidul Islam, are currently receiving treatment for their conditions.
In a separate incident, an e-rickshaw was struck by a speeding motorcycle in Assam's Chapar under Dhubri district, leaving five people injured, including a child.
The victims include bike riders Hanif Ali and Rustam Ali, as well as the e-rickshaw driver, Habaj Uddin, and passenger Jiarul Islam.
All injured individuals were rushed to a local hospital for medical attention. The condition of the e-rickshaw driver is critical, prompting authorities to transfer him to Bongaigaon for advanced treatment.