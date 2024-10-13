Assam

Assam: One Dead, 7 Injured in Two Separate Road Accidents

In a separate incident in Assam's Chapar, a speeding motorcycle collided with an e-rickshaw, injuring five, including a child.
Assam: One Dead, 7 Injured in Two Separate Road Accidents
Assam: One Dead, 7 Injured in Two Separate Road AccidentsREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time
Updated on

A horrific road accident occurred at Nilbagan in Assam's Dibrugarh district when a speeding motorcycle collided with a group of pedestrians on Sunday.

The incident tragically resulted in the death of one individual, identified as Farhad Alam, while two others sustained serious injuries.

The injured identified as Mujahidul Islam and Mukshidul Islam, are currently receiving treatment for their conditions.

In a separate incident, an e-rickshaw was struck by a speeding motorcycle in Assam's Chapar under Dhubri district, leaving five people injured, including a child.

The victims include bike riders Hanif Ali and Rustam Ali, as well as the e-rickshaw driver, Habaj Uddin, and passenger Jiarul Islam.

All injured individuals were rushed to a local hospital for medical attention. The condition of the e-rickshaw driver is critical, prompting authorities to transfer him to Bongaigaon for advanced treatment.

Assam: One Dead, 7 Injured in Two Separate Road Accidents
Durga Puja Festivities Across Assam Marred by Several Road Accidents
Assam police
Road Accidents
Dead

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/assam-one-dead-7-injured-in-two-separate-road-accidents
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com