Durga Puja Festivities Across Assam Marred by Several Road Accidents

As Assam celebrates Durga Puja, the joyous festivities have been overshadowed by a series of tragic road accidents across the state.
A severe accident occurred in Guwahati’s Zoo Road when a four-wheeler collided with a scooty rider, leaving a young woman critically injured.
Local residents rushed her to GMCH for immediate medical attention. Following the incident, tensions flared, prompting police to arrive and restore order.
Meanwhile, in Golaghat, a high-speed motorcycle crash claimed the life of a man on Friday night.
The incident happened as the victim identified as Biren Thakur was crossing the road to view the Durga Puja festivities.
The motorcyclist, identified as Lohit Pradhan, sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital.
In Barpeta, a tragic motorcycle accident occurred when a bike collided with a railing, resulting in the deaths of two riders.
The deceased were identified as Nishant Pathak and Kishan Sharma. The incident took place as they were returning home after attending the Durga Puja celebrations.
Another horrific accident transpired in Bongaigaon’s Jogighopa, when a wedding party vehicle lost control, leading to the death of a passenger named Ziarul Haque.
The crash occurred during a U-turn, with reports suggesting several others were injured.
In a separate accident in Jogighopa, a cyclist was killed in a collision with a motorcycle.
The deceased identified as Gautam Rabha, tragically succumbed to his injuries while being transported to a medical facility.