Assam: Youth Killed by Union Minister’s Convoy in Dibrugarh

In yet another tragic incident, a youth was killed by a vehicle of Union Minister Rameswar Teli’s Convoy in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Saturday morning

The incident took place near the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), wherein the youth identified as Deepjyoti Bhattacharya of Barman Nagar was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.

According to sources, the accused who was a part of the minister’s convoy, threatened the injured youth against seeking help. The family members of the deceased have filed a complaint in regards to the same.

The incident has sparked outrage among the locals, who have demanded strict action against the accused.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the matter and have assured that the guilty will be punished.

In a similar instance on March 24, a biker died after being run over by a vehicle in the convoy of Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya in Cachar district.

The incident was reported at Dhumkur locality in Kalain, also known as the Gateway to Barak Valley.

The deceased has been identified as Shafiul Islam.

According to initial reports, the minister's convoy was on its way to Guwahati.