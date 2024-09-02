Assam: One Dead, Three Injured in Early Morning Crash on NH-27

A tragic road accident occurred early Monday morning on National Highway 27, claiming one life and leaving three others seriously injured.
The accident took place at 5:30 am when a Thar vehicle (registration number AS02 AQ 4999), travelling from Guwahati to Nagaon, rammed into a road divider.
Khetri Police swiftly responded to the scene and transported all the injured to the hospital.
However, one of the victims, identified as Himanshu Nath from Nonoi in Nagaon, succumbed to his injuries.
The three other injured passengers are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati, according to police reports.