Assam: Two Women Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident In Darrang

Two women lost their lives in a tragic hit-and-run accident at Pipora Dookan Chawk in Assam’s Darrang district on Friday morning.
The incident occurred along National Highway 15 when a speeding unidentified vehicle struck the two women, who were on their morning walk, killing them instantly. The vehicle fled the scene immediately after the collision.
One of the victims, identified as Reena Baruah (45), died on the spot. The other woman, identified as Jahnu Baruah (46), was critically injured and rushed to Mangaldai Civil Hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival.
Both are residents of Patalsingpara village in Mangaldoi.
Recently, a senior journalist, Ratul Deka, tragically died in a road accident in Assam's Morigaon district. According to reports, some local youths discovered Deka lying beside his crashed motorcycle on the road and immediately called the 108 Ambulance service.
He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.