Assam: One Held with Arms and Ammunition in Karbi Anglong

One person has been arrested and arms and ammunition have been seized from his possession in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The arrested person has been identified as Mintu Saikia.

Based on specific inputs, the Karbi Anglong Police conducted a serch operation at Mintu Saikia’s house in Diphu.

Upon carrying out searches, the police recovered a .32 pistol and two rounds of ammunition. Mintu was then arrested by the police.

A case has been registered and the accused is being further interrogated by the police.

