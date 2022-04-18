Assam: One Held In Connection To Congress Leader Joining ULFA Case

Assam police on Sunday arrested a person from Assam’s Sivasagar in connection to a youth Congress leader joining the Paresh Baruah-led insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

The arrested individual has been identified as Swapnil Borpatragohain, a resident of Sengelibari at Betbari under Sivasagar district.

On Sunday, one Janardan Gogoi, a youth Congress leader from Tinsukia, informed that he had joined the banned militant group. Leaving behind his family and home in Sadiya, Gogoi left for the ULFA-I camp in Myanmar jungles.

In a long Facebook post, Gogoi explained the reason for him joining ULFA to his wife who is currently pregnant.

“Some people are conspiring to finish off the existence of the Assamese society. I have realised that some political parties and so called regional organisations have been doing business in the name of Assamese society,” Gogoi wrote.

“Today, Assamese people have become helpless in their own motherland. I cannot become a mere spectator to attempts of eradicating the Assamese society,” he further wrote.

Gogoi added, “This government has failed to listen to the opposition raised by the people in democratic manner. There is no alternative to armed rebellion to protect the interest of Assamese society.”

Also Read: Unemployed Youths Become Source of Govt. Revenue: AIUDF MLA