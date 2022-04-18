Unemployed Youths Become Source of Govt. Revenue: AIUDF MLA

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader and MLA from Jania in Assam’s Barpeta district, Hafiz Rafiqul Islam on Monday accused the state government of trying to collect revenue from the unemployed using job advertisement.

Islam said, “The government is in a financial crisis and it is seen in their actions.”

He said that the government had promised to provide one lakh jobs in Assam last year but only 1,200 were fulfilled so far. He alleged the government of failing to keep its promises.