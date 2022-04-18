Unemployed Youths Become Source of Govt. Revenue: AIUDF MLA

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader and MLA from Jania in Assam’s Barpeta district, Hafiz Rafiqul Islam on Monday accused the state government of trying to collect revenue from the unemployed using job advertisement.
Islam said, “The government is in a financial crisis and it is seen in their actions.”
He said that the government had promised to provide one lakh jobs in Assam last year but only 1,200 were fulfilled so far. He alleged the government of failing to keep its promises.
He said that the Assam government has been giving false hopes to the unemployed youth. “The government has been issuing advertisements for jobs and then after the exams and sometimes even after the deadlines, there are no updates or development,” he said.
He also alleged that the government has been issuing advertisements only to collect revenue and not to provide jobs to the youth.
“In recent advertisements for third and fourth-grade jobs, the application fee has been reported to be as high as Rs 1400. This seems to be an injustice to those youth who are willing to apply,” he added.