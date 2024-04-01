Assam: One Held With 10,000 Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 2 Crore in Major Drug Bust

In a significant operation, Assam police apprehended a drug peddler and seized a total of 10,000 suspected Yaba tablets, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, from his possession in Cachar district.
The arrested individual has been identified as Hilal Uddin Borbhuiya, aged 30.
According to Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Cachar district, Numal Mahanta, the operation was carried out based on confidential information received by the SDPO of Lakhipur. The operation targeted NDPS substances in the Uttar Lalpani area under the jurisdiction of the Jirighat police station on Sunday.
During the operation, Hilal Uddin Borbhuiya was caught by the police team, and 10,000 Yaba tablets were found in his possession. SSP Mahanta stated that the seized narcotics were immediately secured and sealed at the scene in the presence of independent witnesses.
The estimated black market value of the confiscated substances is said to be around Rs 2 crore.
Further investigations into the matter are currently underway.
Meanwhile, in a separate operation based on credible information, the Karimganj district police conducted a search operation and recovered 100 cartons and 11 gunny bags containing 12,750 bottles of Phensedyl on Sunday. One suspect has been apprehended in connection with this incident.