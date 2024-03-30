Assam: 2 Youths Held With Huge Consignment Of Yaba Tablets In Hojai

Murajhar Police in Assam's Hojai district seized huge quantities of illicit narcotic tablets worth over Rs 32 lakhs and arrested two people in a late night operation on Friday.
The anti-narcotics operation was carried out at Pub Samarali village in Murajhar which falls in the Hojai district of the state. The operation was carried out based on specific inputs which led to the major drug haul, officials said.
According to them, the raid resulted in the seizure of a total of 6,400 Yaba tablets in separate small packets meant to be peddled to prospective buyers. Officials said that they estimate the entire worth of the seizure to exceed Rs 32 lakhs.
The officer-in-charge of Murajhar Police Station Shashadhar Kalita led the entire operation last night. Along with the drugs, the officials also nabbed and subsequently arrested two youths for smuggling and peddling the narcotic tablets.
They were identified by officials as Faizudddin and Mahboob Alam. Officials said that they had procured the narcotics from Dimapur in Nagaland and wanted to peddle them here.
Along with the drugs, the police also seized a motorcycle from the possession of the two. They were reportedly caught while trying to sell the drugs.
The arrested duo have been processed for further legal action and more details regarding the matter are awaited.