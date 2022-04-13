Assam: One Injured in Police Firing at Sipajhar

In yet another incident of encounter, a dacoit was injured in a police firing at Sipajhar. The dacoit has been identified as Taijuddin Ahmed.

Police said that he was involved in the Paltan Bazar robbery case.

According to reports, police carried out an operation by taking Ahmed along with them in Sipajhar.

The dacoit tried to escape during the operation when the police opened fire at him.

Notably, the robber incident was captured in CCTV footage. 5 burglars have looted in an apartment in broad daylight in Guwahati.

The robbers looted cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees from a house of a businessman.

