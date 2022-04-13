Assam: OIL Headquarters In Duliajan Under Cyber Attack

Oil India Limited (OIL), a major public sector undertaking (PSU) in India, is under a cyber attack. A spokesperson on Tuesday said that the company has shut down all its computers and IT systems at the office.
OIL spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika said that the systems have been shut down since Monday, while efforts are on to resolve the issue. The company’s registered headquarters are based in Assam’s Duliajan.
He said, “We have been forced to withdraw all our computer system from LAN connection after it came to our knowledge that three to four computers were hit by a virus Monday.”
"The IT department is yet to ascertain the extent of damage. OIL is working on solving the issue. Previously too OIL faced such problems, but this time it seems to be a major IT-related crisis which will take time to resolve," Hazarika added.