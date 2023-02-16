Assam: One Killed, 3 Injured In Head-On Collision Between Bikes

One person was killed while three others sustained serious injuries in a head-on collision between two bikes that occurred near Goroimari town under Assam’s Kamrup district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Mizanur Rahman.

According to sources, the two bikes collided head-on at Nagarbera area near Goroimari town and crashed onto a river embankment, killing one and injuring the rest three.

The injures persons, identified as Mahidul Islam, Afzal Haque and Piyar Ali, were rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for medical attention.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene and recovered the body of the deceased for post-mortem.

Recently amid Saraswati Puja festivities and Republic Day celebrations, a tragic accident had occurred in Assam’s Dhubri district wherein two school girls lost their lives and five others sustained grievous injuries.

Sources said that the vehicle in which the victims were travelling in collided with a truck and two motorcycles that were parked on the side of the road, resulting in the fatalities and injuries.

The vehicle, bearing registration number ‘AS 17J 5224’ was en route Gauripur when the accident occurred, sources informed.

The accident was reported at GTB road in Dhubri town.

Soon after the incident, alert locals sprung into action and were able to recover the injured persons from the damaged vehicle. The victims were said to be in critical condition and were rushed to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for treatment.

While the deceased were identified as Nirmali Rai (16) and Shivangi Rai (14), the injured individuals were identified as Riyan Hussain, Jahidul Haque, Riya Saha, Jennifer Hussain and Moidul Islam.