Assam: Two Bikers Killed in Road Accident at Garmur

Two bikers lost their lives in a fatal road accident that occurred at Garmur in Bokakhat, Assam on Saturday.

According to sources, the accident occurred when a speeding bike hit a roadside pole. The impact of the collision was so severe that both the riders were thrown off the bike and sustained critical injuries.

The injured bikers were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, where doctors declared them dead upon arrival. One of the deceased has been identified as Akash Munda. However, the other person has not been identified yet.

The police are currently investigating the incident and trying to identify the second victim.

The bike involved in the accident had the registration number AS-05-S-8851. Eyewitnesses reported that the bike was being driven at a very high speed when it hit the pole. The accident caused a massive commotion in the area, with several locals rushing to the spot to help the victims.

Earlier on April 3, two bikers sustained injuries in a three-way collision that took place at Tamarhat in Assam.

As per initial reports, three motorcycles were involved in an accident last night in Tamarhat town in the Dhubri district of Assam. Eye witnesses said that the three motorcycles were speeding in the same direction when one of them tried to overtake the other.

However, while trying to overtake, one of the motorcycles hit another causing the accident. The accident took place right in front of Tamarhat Police Station on the route connecting to Tamarhat market.