A fatal road accident has taken place at Shingra Palahpara in Boko in Assam’s Kamrup district on Monday resulting in the death of one.

The incident took place as two motorcycles collided head-on resulting in the death of the rider of one two-wheeler.

The deceased rider has been identified as Bhabesh Bora, a resident of Khalihar Bichitranagar. He was killed on the spot.

Meanwhile, the rider on the other two-wheeler survived, but sustained injuries. He has been identified as Shastri Rabha.