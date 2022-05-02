Punjab: 4 Minor Boys Allegedly Rape 6-Year-Old Girl

Four minor boys aged around 10 to 11 years allegedly raped a six-year-old girl several times over the past year in a village in Punjab, police informed on Monday.

Police said that three of the four had been detained in connection with the case after the victim’s family lodged a complaint.

The girl had recently opened up to her family and narrated the incident following which, the family lodged an FIR at the Sadar police station.

The four accused had been booked on Sunday evening under relevant provisions of the law including the POSCO Act.