Assam: One Person Killed in Rhino Attack in Bokakhat

In a tragic incident, one person was killed after a rhino attacked him at Kuruabahi in Bokakhat district of Assam on Sunday.

The deceased person has been identified as Tarsan Choudhury (60).

The incident took place near the Sohola forest camp.

He was attacked by the rhino while he was working in his agricultural field.

Meanwhile, the officials of the forest camp and administration have reached the spot to conduct an enquiry into the tragic incident.

Earlier in November, two persons were critically injured after being attacked by a rhino at the Kaziranga National Park.

One of the injured person was a forest guard identified as Binod Saro. The other is a youth identified as Jibo Saro.